Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Antares Pharma also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

ATRS opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $650.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $11,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

