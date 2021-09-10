Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. 187,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.44. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $116.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

