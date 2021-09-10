Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

