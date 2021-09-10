Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 25,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,930. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after buying an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 736,458 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

