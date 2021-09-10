Analysts Anticipate Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.29). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

