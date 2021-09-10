Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,600. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.09.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.