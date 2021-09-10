Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,045,783 shares of company stock valued at $110,283,985 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

