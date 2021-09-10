Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post $13.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.77 million to $13.60 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

