Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.27. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

CFG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 280,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.