Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarLotz.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOTZ. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 1,534,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

