Amon (AMN) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Amon has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $4,988.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00060596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00160913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

