Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 33 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 33.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $443.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

