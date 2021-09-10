Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Berry Global Group by 65.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

NYSE:BERY opened at $64.25 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

