Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.56. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

