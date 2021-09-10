Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

BPMC opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.