Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $19.32 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

