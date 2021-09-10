Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 496.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. reduced their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

