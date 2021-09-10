AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,184,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,568,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,786. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $117.14.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

