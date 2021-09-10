American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $29,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $187.54 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.15 and a 200 day moving average of $159.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.