American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.49

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $94.49, with a volume of 723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 105,420.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

