American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AOUT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $369.84 million and a PE ratio of 20.18.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

