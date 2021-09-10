American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of AOUT opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

AOUT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

