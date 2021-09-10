American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,089,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 273.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 50,629 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.83. 322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.79. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $195.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

