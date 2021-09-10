American Century Companies Inc. Sells 313,474 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313,474 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

