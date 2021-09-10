American Century Companies Inc. Sells 200,117 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 55.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,437 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,090 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.