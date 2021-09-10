American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 42,099 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,099 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after acquiring an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in ABB by 104.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 85.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.74.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $36.50 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

