American Century Companies Inc. Buys 19,449 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

