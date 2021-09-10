American Century Companies Inc. Buys 118,788 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of BOX worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,889 shares of company stock worth $1,136,240 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

