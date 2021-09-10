American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 439.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $315.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.44. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $318.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

