Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.88

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $72.13, with a volume of 486075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,497 shares of company stock worth $8,463,806 over the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after acquiring an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ameresco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Ameresco by 73.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

