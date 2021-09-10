Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells $941,310.48 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 13,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $941,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMRC opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $75.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,351,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Ameresco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

