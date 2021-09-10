Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4,000.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,484.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,466.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,324.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

