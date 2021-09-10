Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAL. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAL opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.