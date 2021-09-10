Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lowered by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

