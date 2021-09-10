Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.11 ($56.60).

ALO stock opened at €32.64 ($38.40) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.40. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

