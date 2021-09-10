Alphr finance Trading 28.4% Lower This Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $53,423.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00132106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00191598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,764.40 or 1.00169529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.99 or 0.07186412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00852155 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

