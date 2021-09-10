AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $297.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

