Alpha Family Trust Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 3.5% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $208,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,385 shares of company stock worth $110,238,906. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $6.63 on Friday, hitting $302.49. The stock had a trading volume of 144,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,139. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.87. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

