Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 23,670 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

INSG opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.