Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 7,400 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 951.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDNY shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,380,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

