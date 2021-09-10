Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $420,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

