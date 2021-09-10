Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 867.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 335,785 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 246.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 50.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of BB stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

