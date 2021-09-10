Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 23,200 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 572.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 577,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 491,187 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 830.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 330,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 294,995 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

ADVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.