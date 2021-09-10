Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.38

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 214682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after buying an additional 277,599 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 234,661 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

