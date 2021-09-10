Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. 13,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,851. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.23.

