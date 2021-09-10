Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $140.55. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

