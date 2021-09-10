Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 387,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. 406,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,619,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.