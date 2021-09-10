Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $238,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.91. 206,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,683,045. The company has a market cap of $251.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

