Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 154.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. 684,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,117,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

