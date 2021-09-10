All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. All Sports has a total market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00175212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045552 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

